Hartlepool hosts first summer beach festival as planning permission given the green light

The first event to to take place on the popular beach front in Seaton Carew since council permission was granted for a new events space has been announced.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:22 BST

Clubland By The Sea will take place at Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Friday, July 28, just months after planning permission was granted by Hartlepool Borough Council for an outdoor events space for up to 5,000 people.

The event will see a huge line up of acts perform on stage and will feature a special set from Brit Award nominees Bad Boy Chiller Crew, as well as performances from Ultrabeat, Micky Modelle Love Inc and Flip N Fill.

There will also be guest appearances from Siobhan LIVE, Andy Whitby, NRG Trax, Joey-G and Jon Fazak.

Clubland hosting one of their many events across the UK.
Seaton is a new location for Clubland By The Sea and will boast a large outdoor main stage, light show, rides and a mini-festival village selling food and drink and official merchandise.

There is also a VIP option where guests can enjoy luxury toilets, a private bar and ‘chill out’ area.

Ministry of Bounce will also be making a return to Clubland for this special event as they co-host alongside Definition of Bounce.

Proposals were first made to the council in February to create an outdoor space for entertainment activities such as live and recorded music, dance performances, plays and films.

Clubland hosting one of its many shows around the UK.
The license states that events can be held between 9am and 11.30pm, with hot food allowed to be served until closing and alcohol from noon until 11pm.

Event organisers are currently planning on hosting an after party for the event, details of which will be announced soon.

