This Hartlepool house could be yours for just £1.
The bad news is, you’ll have to go to Birmingham and take your chances against anyone else who has taken a shine to it.
The two-bed mid-terrace is due to go under the hammer at Aston Villa’s Villa Park later this month, with a reserve price of £1.
What: The two-bedroom house in Melrose Street is up for auction later this month.
The property, which fronts onto the street, has a reception and kitchen downstairs and two bedrooms and a combined bathroom and WC upstairs.
There is a yard to the rear.
The property is close to the town centre, with Hartlepool railway station a mile away.
Freehold vacant possession is available upon completion.
At the time of going to print, the auctioneers were unable to inspect the property internally and, therefore, the accommodation details should not be relied upon.
External viewings only.
Schools: The Good-rated St Cuthbert’s RC Primary and Catcote Academy (secondary) are less than a mile away.
Price: The property is for sale by public auction with Birmingham-based Bond Wolfe Auctions on Wednesday, October 23, in the Holte Suite at Aston Villa FC’s Villa Park in Trinity Rd, Birmingham.
The reserve price is £1. A similar property in the same street sold earlier this year for £34,000.Please note no offers will be considered prior to the Auction Sale.
Contact Bond Wolfe Auctions, Birmingham, 75-77 (First Floor) Colmore Row, Birmingham, B3 3AP or call: 0121 396 0172.