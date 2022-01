To kick off the new year, we launched a search on social media to find our new Facebook cover image – and the response from our readers was overwhelming.

Dozens of people shared their shots on the Mail’s Facebook page, so we wanted to round up some of the entries into a picture special to bring some sunshine to your weekend.

We change our Facebook cover image almost every week, and will be rounding up more of your fantastic pictures in the future.

1. New day There's no denying that a bit of sunshine is good for the soul! Photo: Stacey Coates Photo Sales

2. Out to sea Breathing in that sea air! Photo: Joanne Dunn Photo Sales

3. Glowing A fantastic sky in this picture by Suzanne Cooper. Photo: Suzanne Cooper Photo Sales

4. Double trouble The dolphins put on a show for the camera. Photo: Sharlene Kas Photo Sales