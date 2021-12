So as 2021 draws to a close, we wanted to celebrate the beauty in Hartlepool – from the coastline to the countryside.

We asked the Hartlepool Mail readers to share their favourite photographs, taken by them throughout this year.

Here are some of your fantastic shots. You can add your own to our post on Facebook here. Thank you to everyone who sent in a picture.

1. Full moon Eyes to the skies for this picture from Alison. Photo: Alison Clare Ditchburn

2. Hope The rainbow became a symbol of hope and strength throughout the coronavirus lockdowns. Photo: Samantha Eastwood

3. The squad On the look-out for snacks during a trip to the park. Who's got something to share? Photo: Debbie Fraser

4. Silhouette The HMS Trincomalee stands proud on the Hartlepool skyline. Photo: Jayne Gray