Hartlepool Instagram star reveals disability discrimination before landing her dream job

Twenty-eight-year-old Jennie, from Hartlepool, who has more than 30,000 Instagram followers on @wheelie_good_life, described the prejudice she faced when including her disability on her CV.

She was in full-time employment until she became disabled in 2017 after developing a neurological condition due to an accident.

When looking for work again, Jennie told how she did not receive a single reply from employers when mentioning her disability in covering letters.

Jennie Berry uses her Instagram account to share her day to day life as a wheelchair user.

And in one phone interview she was suddenly told all positions had been filled after explaining she was in a wheelchair.

Jennie said: “Some would say that this was just a coincidence, but the telephone interview that followed confirmed my first thoughts - I wasn’t being considered due to my disability.

“At the start of the telephone interview, I was told there were three positions available for the marketing role I had applied for as the team was expanding."

Jennie has told her story to help encourage change after latest figures show that out of 14.1 million disabled people in the UK, almost 10 million are unemployed.

Jennie posts an update after landing her dream job.

Taking matters into her own hands, she posted an advert herself listing all her skills and put it on networking website LinkdIn.

It was viewed over a million times and she was inundated with job offers from all over the world.

But one offer stood out from company Sociability, an app that helps disabled people find accessible places.

Jennie said: “Given how relatable this was to my personal circumstances, I was so happy when the team reached out asking if I would be interested in their community engagement manager role.”

She said the process she went through was incredibly stressful and infuriating, adding: “Having said that, if this scenario didn’t arise, I wouldn’t be working within my dream job role like I am now.”

Cynthia Davis, co-founder of recruitment platform Diversifying.io, said: “We know that employing a workforce from different backgrounds with many different lived experiences is an incredibly valuable asset, but too many organisations are not prepared to act on this information when it comes to disabled job seekers.”

