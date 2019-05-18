‘Hartlepool is proud of you Michael’ Eurovision star’s fans back home show their support

These Michael Rice superfans are wearing their support for Hartlepool Eurovision star.

Tara Stallard, who is related to Michael, and friend Diane Watson have got a number of T-shirts made to help the town get behind him.

One of Michael Rice's youngest fans.

Michael, 21, who has won legions of fans, takes to the stage tonight as he represents Hartlepool and the whole UK in the competition in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Diane, 41, from Throston, said: “I’m his superfan. Michael knows my daughter and I just jumped on board and tried my hardest to promote him.

“Tara and I came up with the idea of having T-shirts printed.

“Although he is in Tel Aviv he messaged me to say thank you which meant a lot considering how busy he is.”

Even Tommy the dog is supporting Hartlepool's Michael Rice in the Eurovision Song Contest Final.

Twenty of the T-shirts have been sponsored by town businessman Chris Gray of KMG Landscaping and Property Maintenance.

And town charity Miles For Men paid for some and also printed 5,000 leaflets backing Michael.

Diane, a mum of three, will be at tonight’s sold-out event at the Borough Hall.

She added: “He’s got a fantastic song and his vocal is outstanding.

“After the bad press Hartlepool has had recently he is shining a good light on the town.

“Whatever the result, Hartlepool is proud of him. He is a star to us.”