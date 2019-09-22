Joe Flounders became British Champion at the British International Open held in Glasgow.

High-flying Joe Flounders, 15, who is a member of Hartlepool Wadokai Karate Club, became British International Open Champion in Kumite (fighting) at the British International Open in Glasgow last weekend.

His success came just months after the British number one was crowned British Four Nations Champion in May.

Talking about Joe’s latest success in Glasgow, Carl Jorgeson, one of his coaches at the Hartlepool Wadokai club, said: “It was one of the biggest sections on the day.

Hartlepool Wadokai athletes who competed at the British International (Left to Right) Ekam Takhar, Mollie Cooper, Josh Bearby, Harvey Kerridge, Joe Flounders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He had to fight his way through multiple rounds agianst multiple champions from all over.

“Joe is the British number one for his age so went in as the favourite. It’s easy to get to number one but very difficult to stay there.

“He maintained that and absolutely delivered which was great to see.”

Congratulations also go to fellow Hartlepool Wadokai athletes Josh Bearby who won Team Silver with Joe, and Harvey Kerridge and Ekam Takhar who both won bronze.

But Joe, who attends English Martyrs School, is not resting on his laurels but is focussed on two major upcoming events overseas.

October will be a busy month as he flies out to Budapest to defend his Wadokai European Championships to defend the title he won last year.

After that he travels to Santiago in Chile to compete in the World Karate Federation Cadet, Junior and U21 World Championships taking place from October 19-28, as part of the national team.

Carl added: “It will be his first time competing in the world championships and will also be the first one from our club every to get to that level which is fantastic.”

Hartlepool Wadokai head coach Amy Jorgeson added: “Joe is having a fantastic year so far in karate, all of his hard work is paying off.”

Last Joe also became a Wadokai World Silver medallist.

So far this year, he has competed in Cyprus and Croatia.