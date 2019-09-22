Hartlepool karate champ Joe heading for world championships in Chile
A young double British karate champion from Hartlepool is eyeing up more success when he competes on the world stage next month.
High-flying Joe Flounders, 15, who is a member of Hartlepool Wadokai Karate Club, became British International Open Champion in Kumite (fighting) at the British International Open in Glasgow last weekend.
His success came just months after the British number one was crowned British Four Nations Champion in May.
Talking about Joe’s latest success in Glasgow, Carl Jorgeson, one of his coaches at the Hartlepool Wadokai club, said: “It was one of the biggest sections on the day.
“He had to fight his way through multiple rounds agianst multiple champions from all over.
“Joe is the British number one for his age so went in as the favourite. It’s easy to get to number one but very difficult to stay there.
“He maintained that and absolutely delivered which was great to see.”
Congratulations also go to fellow Hartlepool Wadokai athletes Josh Bearby who won Team Silver with Joe, and Harvey Kerridge and Ekam Takhar who both won bronze.
But Joe, who attends English Martyrs School, is not resting on his laurels but is focussed on two major upcoming events overseas.
October will be a busy month as he flies out to Budapest to defend his Wadokai European Championships to defend the title he won last year.
After that he travels to Santiago in Chile to compete in the World Karate Federation Cadet, Junior and U21 World Championships taking place from October 19-28, as part of the national team.
Carl added: “It will be his first time competing in the world championships and will also be the first one from our club every to get to that level which is fantastic.”
Hartlepool Wadokai head coach Amy Jorgeson added: “Joe is having a fantastic year so far in karate, all of his hard work is paying off.”
Last Joe also became a Wadokai World Silver medallist.
So far this year, he has competed in Cyprus and Croatia.
Hartlepool Wadokai Karate Club is based in Whitby Street South. For more details see their Facebook page or website at www.hartlepoolwadokai.com