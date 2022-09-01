News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Mail newsletters: How to sign up for the Mail's FREE emails to get Hartlepool's latest news

If you’re looking for Hartlepool’s latest news headlines, sports updates and more – we’ve got you covered with the Mail’s range of free email newsletters.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:29 pm

You can sign up to receive our email bulletins online and get a snapshot of the day’s news and sport headlines straight to your inbox.

We offer regular headline round-ups, breaking bulletins, messages from our Editor and more!

There’s also the option to sign up for one of our national newsletters across a range of topics.

These include; the cost-of-living crisis, parenting tips, foodie paradise, what’s happening at Westminster and other informative choices.

How to sign up for the Hartlepool Mail’s email newsletters

*Visit the Hartlepool Mail’s newsletter page online here.

*Pop in your email address and choose the topics you’d like to receive newsletters for.

The Hartlepool Mail has been telling your stories since 1877.

*Hit the ‘sign up’ button and you’re ready to go.

How to subscribe to the Hartlepool Mail

Looking for ways to get more from your Hartlepool Mail?

We also have a range of digital subscriptions to help you stay in the know with all of Hartlepool’s news and sport.

You can sign up for our email newsletters online today.

The Mail has been telling Hartlepool’s stories since 1877 and with your support, we can continue bringing the news for generations to come.

Visit our website here for more information on our subscription options.

