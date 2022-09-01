Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can sign up to receive our email bulletins online and get a snapshot of the day’s news and sport headlines straight to your inbox.

We offer regular headline round-ups, breaking bulletins, messages from our Editor and more!

There’s also the option to sign up for one of our national newsletters across a range of topics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These include; the cost-of-living crisis, parenting tips, foodie paradise, what’s happening at Westminster and other informative choices.

How to sign up for the Hartlepool Mail’s email newsletters

*Pop in your email address and choose the topics you’d like to receive newsletters for.

The Hartlepool Mail has been telling your stories since 1877.

*Hit the ‘sign up’ button and you’re ready to go.

How to subscribe to the Hartlepool Mail

Looking for ways to get more from your Hartlepool Mail?

We also have a range of digital subscriptions to help you stay in the know with all of Hartlepool’s news and sport.

You can sign up for our email newsletters online today.