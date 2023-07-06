Adam Parker, 30, who runs The Fox Cub pub, in Spennymoor, and is originally from Hartlepool, and fiancée Elizabeth Harrison, 31, have bagged a £25k prize wedding.

They were chosen as winners after a traumatic engagement which not only saw nurse Elizabeth working in an intensive care ward throughout the pandemic, but also led to Adam’s previous pub business hitting a wall and their baby daughter Lily being born three months prematurely.

Weighing in at just over a pound, Lily was hospitalised for the first seven months of her life, during which time Adam also suffered shingles.

Man and wife to be: Elizabeth Harrison and Adam Parker, 30, who is originally from Hartlepool.

The couple, who met at The University of Sunderland, will now tie the knot at the Principal York hotel set in three acres of beautifully landscaped gardens.

Known as the Grande-Dame of York, the hotel was recently named best wedding venue at the York Mix awards.

Elizabeth said: “After all we’ve been through, it feels like winning the lottery and I could not be more certain that I want to spend the rest of my life with Adam.

"We used to go to pub quizzes in York when we were dating so the city is a big part of our story. It feels right that it’s at the Principal York where we are finally getting married.”

Adam added: “All we’ve ever wanted is to be a little family and have the same name.

"We can’t wait to celebrate in such a beautiful setting.”