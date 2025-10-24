A Hartlepool man was snared in an undercover police sting after engaging in sexual chats with two people he thought to be teenagers.

Bernard Daley, 50, was charged with engaging in online sexual chats with two “girls” he believed to be 14 following a covert operation back in April.

The court heard how Daley, of Everett Street, in Hartlepool, sent naked photos of himself to the “teenagers” and asked them to send him sexual photos of themselves.

Daley pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared for the first time at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 22.

Daley has one previous conviction for outraging public decency back in 2012 and is also subject to an interim sexual risk order.

He has been granted bail on the condition he does not make contact with anyone under the age of 18 until his appearance at Teesside Crown Court on November 19.