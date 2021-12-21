Hartlepool man completes epic fundraising challenge for terminally ill friend with a dip in the sea

Since the start of December, Ellis Stewart has been walking 10km every day uphill on a treadmill at his home – while wearing a yeti costume and carrying a 12kg backpack.

The challenge ended with a 17km walk along Seaton Front to the Marina and back to Seaton, where Ellis went for a Boxing Day style run out into the sea with his yeti costume on.

It was all to raise money for Ellis’s good friend, Rob Metcalfe, 32, who has been diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellis finished off the challenge with a dip in the sea.

Rob, who lives in Yorkshire, has had two surgeries as well as repeated rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy but has been told that nothing more can be done.

In February this year, he made the decision to no longer have any more treatment and spend his remaining time making as many memories as he can with his four-year-old son, Caleb.

After visiting Rob in November, Ellis decided to help his friend and set up a Go Fund Me.

Ellis Stewart, Janet Gordon and god Ella setting off for the final walk of the challenge.

Ellis, 45, said: “I have been very invested in his journey and his cancer diagnosis.

"He just reminded me so much of me at that age and how cruel life can be when something like this can happen to you.

"It just felt so wrong and I wanted to try to do something to help in a little way.

"This was just a little Christmas gift.”

Rob Metcalfe, left, and Ellis Stewart.

Ellis, from the Bishop Cuthbert area of the town, has added that he hopes the money raised will help Rob enjoy a stress-free festive period with Caleb.

"The money that we’ve raised goes straight to Rob. It’s for Rob to have for Christmas and for him and his son to spend on Christmas time,” the book author explained.

He continued: "Rob has already said how grateful he is, how it’s going to make a big, big difference for his Christmas.

"For me that’s what it’s been about.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.