Hartlepool man is charged with possessing pornographic images of person having sex with horse and dog
Neil Hunter, who is 48, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, after he was charged with having three “extreme pornographic images” of a person having sex with a horse and a dog.
Hunter, of Pine Grove, in Hartlepool, also faces three accusations of making a total of 6,399 “indecent photographs of children” over a four-year period between 2019 and 2023.
He is additionally charged with having a “prohibited image of a child”.
Hunter chose not to enter any pleas to the five charges at this stage.
Sally Ferard, the chair of the magistrates’ bench, transferred the case to nearby Teesside Crown Court because of the severity of the accusations.
Hunter has been granted unconditional bail until his first appearance before a judge later this month.