Angela Brumwell, owner of Bar Central, and Ken Hedley, owner of the Lock Gates, have warned motorists of the void transaction receipts which say Parking Ticket at the top.

“At least 20” drivers at Hartlepool Marina car park, in Navigation Point, have been caught out after ticket machines started issuing “void transaction” receipts saying “parking ticket” at the top.

In one instance, an elderly couple were fined three times and decided not to return.

Northwest Parking Management, the company responsible for managing the car park, insists the receipts are not meant to trick people and that the wording also states “this is not a parking ticket”.

A parking ticket (left) and a void transaction receipt (bottom right).

However, Lock Gates owner Ken Hedley, who has had "at least 20” customers get a “void transaction ticket” over the past fortnight, said: "They’re giving you a ticket so people automatically think that ticket is a parking ticket, because on the top of it it says ‘parking ticket’. They never used to do that before.

"The machine used to say ‘not valid, we haven’t taken your money or you card’s not valid’. Now it’s producing a ticket when it’s void.”

He added: "It says ‘parking ticket’ in big blue letters and then underneath in thin black letters it says ‘this is not a parking ticket’. Well, of course, these tickets are going to trick people, aren’t they.”

Ken has started offering to check customers’ tickets to make sure they are valid.

The car park has been cashless since June.

Angela Brumwell, owner of nearby Bar Central, who is also helping customers and delivery drivers, said: "We have a man who comes in who’s partially blind and he just thought it was a ticket, but then on a closer look it said that it hasn’t gone through.”

“There’s people coming in for £2 cup of coffee and it’s costing them £60. It’s ridiculous.”

A Northwest Parking Management spokesperson said: “A void transaction receipt is issued by the machine when the payment has not been approved and clearly states ‘void transaction receipt’ and also at the bottom ‘this is not a parking ticket’. This wording is in a larger black font.

"A card transaction may not be approved for a number of reasons including wi-fi issues, banking issues or card issues.

“Void transaction receipts are not issued by the machines to trick people but as with any failed card payment they are issued as proof the transaction has not been completed and no monies will be debited from the card account.

“The blue pre-printed wording on the receipt does state ‘parking ticket’ and whilst I accept the ‘void transaction receipt’ wording is underneath the pre-printed blue wording it is still clear and the ‘this is not a parking ticket’ at the bottom is very clear and should be to any car park user.”

The spokesperson added: “When a card transaction is completed successfully a pay and display ticket is printed along with a card transaction receipt showing the payment made.”

Both Ken and Angela have said their businesses have been affected and Angela has even had to reduce opening hours.

"There’s less and less people coming down the Marina now. It’s getting really bad,” she said.