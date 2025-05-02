Chelsea Ferguson, right, and her cousin and business partner, Beccy Sharp, are the new owners of Out Out, in the Marina, Hartlepool.

A successful businesswomen is taking a break from modelling as she takes over the running of a popular cocktail bar at Hartlepool Marina.

Chelsea Ferguson and her cousin and business partner, Beccy Sharp, are the new owners of Out Out.

Chelsea and Beccy run competition website LuckyBoxUK and adult online subscription platform AdmireMe.VIP but have decided to take a step back to start a new venture together.

Chelsea, 36, said: “It will still be running and people will still be on there making their own money but I just didn't really want to be doing it myself anymore."

She added: “My own personal page of making content and filming content is just something that I don't enjoy anymore and I've grown out of it.”

Previous owner Eve Shannon took to social media just last month to announce that she would be leaving the business after four years to embark on a “new chapter”.

Speaking about her new venture, Chelsea, who is a mum of one, said: "I love the whole environment of a bar – the buzz and people getting dressed up to come out and have a good time.

"I love music and I love DJs and I'm hoping to have dancers and all kinds of stuff going on.

"I've always ummed and ahhed about it and I guess it just happened at the right time."

Chelsea and Beccy are planning on rebranding and refurbishing the business but have decided to get settled in first.

Chelsea said: “It's a new direction for me.

"I'm not saying I definitely won't make content again because I probably will, but it's not something I want to do forever because I've got a little boy now."

Chelsea and Becky have a number of events happening over the bank holiday weekend including bottomless brunch on Saturday, May 3, live music and DJ sets on Sunday, May 4, and a family brunch on Monday, May 5.

Chelsea said: “There are are so many nice parts of Hartlepool and I would love to think people would start coming to visit and making a day of it."