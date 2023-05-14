Hartlepool model Chelsea Ferguson warns strip clubs could be ‘extinct’ by 2030

Now an entrepreneur, self-made millionaire Chelsea Ferguson has shared her fears that strip clubs in the UK may “cease to exist” –with “devastating consequences” for the thousands of women employed in the sector.

Her comments come as a new campaign is urging the Government to step in and “end the witch hunt” against lapdancing venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading stag and hen firm Last Night of Freedom launched the crusade amid concerns over a “nil-cap policy” some councils have tried to impose, effectively banning strip clubs.

Businesswoman Chelsea Ferguson fears strip club closures could have ‘devastating consequences’ and force the profession underground./Photo: Chelsea Ferguson Instagram

Chelsea, who founded adult content website Admireme.vip, has warned stripping would not disappear but would instead expose dancers to more danger.

“Lapdancing clubs have been a fixture in city centres for decades. They are overwhelmingly safe spaces where women can choose to earn good wages,” said Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But women could have these opportunities snatched from them by politicians – often men – who think they know what’s best for females.

“In 2023, women should be able to choose freely how to earn a living.

Chelsea has backed the new campaign./Photo: Chelsea Ferguson Instagram

"Instead, I fear that within a few years, strip clubs in the UK may cease to exist – along with opportunities for women – all because of a few busybody politicians who think they speak for an entire sector of women that they know nothing about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But stripping wouldn’t disappear, it would just be more dangerous for the women.

"Clubs have security, CCTV and strict rules to keep dancers safe, but those safety nets would vanish overnight – and that’s really scary.”

Strip clubs are legal in Britain although it is up to councils to grant licences and set the number of sexual entertainment venues (SEVs).

In the past year, politicians in Bristol and Edinburgh attempted to enforce nil-cap policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A judicial review in Scotland found the policy unlawful – costing the City of Edinburgh Council more than £100,000 in legal fees.

Matt Mavir, managing director of Last Night of Freedom, said: “The reality is lapdancing venues are a safer place to work than many bars or pubs.

"There are cameras and very strict rules around what you can and can’t do, and those who choose to work there can potentially earn a very good wage.

“Around a quarter of dancers are degree educated, so suggesting that lapdancing exists solely to exploit vulnerable women is utter nonsense. Imposing a nil-cap basically tells women that they are incapable of making decisions for themselves, which is shockingly sexist and threatens their right to earn a living and – in many cases – provide for their family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently around 300 lapdancing venues operate in the UK.

Last Night of Freedom says figures it obtained through a Freedom of Information Act show some of the UK’s biggest local authorities have received no licencing complaints in the past seven years despite being “littered” with lapdancing establishments.

The probe found the vast majority of complaints to over 50 major British councils were linked to either noise or overly-saucy flyers.

Hartlepool Borough Council was not among the authorities asked to provide figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad