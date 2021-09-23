Hartlepool motorists warned to expect months of disruption when three months of roadworks begin

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on a section of the A1185 Seal Sands Link Road, on the edge of Hartlepool, as essential maintenance work on two bridges gets under way.

The work, just east of the entrance to Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park, will start on Monday, September 27, and is due to finish just before Christmas.

There will be temporary traffic lights and a lane closure throughout the work with a full overnight closure and diversions likely in November.

Councillor Mike Smith, the cabinet member for environment and transport at Stockton Borough Council, which is carrying out the work, said: “There’ll inevitably be some disruption but we’ll be doing everything we can to keep it to a minimum and are arranging for the temporary traffic lights to be manually controlled during peak hours.

“We thank people in advance for their patience.”

