Hartlepool MP opens new affordable homes development on site of former health centre

A new development of 18 homes available for affordable rent has been officially opened in Hartlepool.

Town MP Mike Hill cut the ribbon on North Star’s latest development, on the site of the former Caroline Street Health Centre.

Mr Hill said: “North Star has a long-standing reputation as a provider of quality homes and I welcome this much needed development of affordable family homes and bungalows.

“As the town MP I am honoured to officially open the scheme especially as North Star have chosen to name it after one of our most dedicated community activists, Bob Farrow, who was a hero to many and a friend to all.”

Angela Lockwood, chief executive at North Star, said: “We are keen to increase the number of high quality homes that we can offer, and this includes building more homes for older people and also for families.

“The Caroline Street development provides a mix of family homes and much needed bungalows for over 55s.”

North Star worked with Hartlepool-based contractor Gus Robinson Developments to build the new homes and received grant funding from Homes England.

The opening event paid tribute to Mr Farrow, who worked tirelessly to improve his neighbourhood and Hartlepool as a whole, by naming a street on the new development Farrow Close.

The event was attended, by Hartlepool Council representatives, residents and Bob Farrow’s family and friends.

Ms Lockwood added: “This site isn’t just significant because it brings much needed, high quality homes to Hartlepool, but it also holds a special place with local residents thanks to the new name of one of the streets.

“Part of the scheme has been named Farrow Close, after Bob Farrow who was a local community hero.

“Bob’s legacy lives on in the local community and naming one of the development sites Farrow Close is a fitting tribute to a true community champion.”

Steve Bell, managing director at Gus Robinson, said: “We are delighted to once again be working in partnership with North Star Housing Group to deliver much needed affordable homes.

“As a local contractor, we aim to improve the quality and choice of homes for people across the North East.

“The Gus Robinson team identified this site as one with potential to help North Star meet their developments programme.

“The Gus Robinson design team then went to work creating a development which would fit nicely into the local area.

“Being based in Hartlepool, we really wanted this development to showcase the exceptional quality which Gus Robinson delivers both for North Star and their residents.”

Helen Fielding, senior specialist, home ownership and supply for Homes England, added: “The Caroline Street development is a great example of how Homes England supports its partners to meet the housing requirements of local communities, helping people access better homes in areas where they are most needed. I hope all the residents will be very happy in their new homes.”

The development is in the Elwick Road area, with access to the local shops as well as the town centre.

All new homes have gardens and off-street parking as well as being energy efficient.

Bird and bat homes have been incorporated in to the design of the buildings to support important wildlife.