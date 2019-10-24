Hartlepool mum re-lives her emotion as courageous son collected a special award

Alex, left, with his fellow Child of Courage winners and families at the 2018 Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Alex Grant, eight, was one of four children to receive a Child of Courage trophy at last year’s awards.

And as this year’s competition got under way, Alex’s mum Katy reflected on what was an excellent night she will never forget.

“We were sat next to another little girl who was nominated for Child of Courage and we had a lovely evening,” said Katy.

Alex Grant at the 2018 Best of Hartlepool Awards.

“When Alex’s name was read out as a winner his face was a picture. I’ve never seen him so proud of himself and it made me cry seeing him collect his award.”

Katy also reflected on the night itself and said: “To be nominated for the Best of Hartlepool Awards was a complete surprise, we were over the moon and we both couldn’t wait to attend.

“The night itself was fantastic, so well organised and such a privilege to be in such good company.”

Alex was born with a condition called microtia - which is the under-development of his external ear. He also has aural atresia, which is a lack of an external ear canal.

A standing ovation for the Children of Courage at last year's awards.

Earlier this year, fundraisers reached the £35,000 target that was needed for Alex go to America for specialist life-changing surgery.

Specialist surgeon John Reinisch has developed the Medpor method of ear reconstruction specifically for the treatment of microtia.

Alex was one of four amazing children to win the Child of Courage Award last year.

Could you be the next winner of a Best of Hartlepool Awards? Entries are open for this year’s competition.

The Best of Hartlepool Awards.

We want to hear about the wonderful causes out there which are worthy of recognition. We want you to nominate them all for honours in this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards which are officially launched today.

It’s your chance to give those very special unsung heroes the praise they so richly deserve.

Don’t worry about puzzling over which category to enter your nomination in - we’ve got loads for you to choose from. Take a look at the list below and choose the right one for your community favourite.

In fact, put as many nominations in as you like as we are sure there are loads of worthy causes out there.

Let’s make this a hugely difficult task for the judges by coming up with a glut of entries.

The deadline for entries is Monday, November 11, with judges meeting to draw up the shortlists on Wednesday, November 13.

And then comes the grand finale which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Wednesday, December 4.

But first, get those nominations in. Send them by email to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

Here are the categories to choose from;

Role Model;

Green Champion;

Child of Achievement;

Fundraiser of the Year;

Carer of the Year;

Student of the Year;

Sporting Excellence;

Volunteer of the Year;

Community Group;

Community Champion;

Child of Courage;

Sports Team of the Year;

Emergency Services Award;

Performer of the Year (under 21);

Lifetime Contribution.

If you are nominating or entering the Young Performer of the Year category, remember to send us a video of the nominated person performing.