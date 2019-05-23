Hartlepool Muslims do their bit to help local charity

A Hartlepool Muslim charitable organisation has provided a cash boost to a charity’s work to improve life in the Dyke House area of town.

The Hartlepool branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association, based at the Nasir Mosque, presented a cheque for £250 to neighbour the Wharton Trust, which runs The Annexe community centre.

The donation was part of almost £1 million that was raised from a national Charity Walk for Peace at Runnymede, in Surrey last year.

The Wharton Trust was nominated to be helped by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association after members of the trust attended a pre-charity walk reception at the mosque in Wharton Terrace.

Wharton Trust trustee Trevor Sherwood, Theresa Driver and other members visited the mosque recently to collect the cheque and explain about the work they do.

Theresa explained how they are helping the Dyke House area by distributing food and planting flowers, while The Annexe provides a youth club, library, IT centre, and helps people to lead a healthy lifestyle and find employment.

Mustjab Khokhar, the head of the local Elders branch, said he was very pleased that they could support this charity and we are hoping to help more local charities in the near future.

Mr Tahir Selby, the Imam of Nasir Mosque, said: “We are in the blessed month of Ramadhan and in this month we should be more charitable.

“I am very pleased that we were able to help this charity and fulfil our obligations to God and mankind.”

Another Charity Walk for Peace takes place at Milton Keynes in June.