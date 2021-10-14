Hartlepool parks staff and volunteers praised for 'brilliant job' after national awards

The Mail told on Thursday how both Summerhill Country Park and Outdoor Nature Reserve and Ward Jackson had retained their Green Flag Awards.

Managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the award scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

Summerhill and Ward Jackson Park have both held Green Flags since 2008.

Summerhill staff celebrate after learning of the country park's 2021 Green Flag Award.

Now the ongoing efforts of Hartlepool Borough Council parks officers and volunteer groups has been recognised as “an absolutely brilliant job”.

Councillor Tim Fleming, the chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “This is fantastic news and reflects the on-going commitment we have as an authority to provide high quality parks and open spaces across the whole town for the benefit of residents and visitors.

“Securing a Green Flag Award in the first instance and then retaining it in successive years requires a real team effort.

"Council staff work closely with a range of volunteers – the Friends of Ward Jackson Park, the Friends of Hartlepool’s Wild Green Spaces and Summerhill’s own team of volunteers – and I’d like to congratulate everyone involved in winning these awards for their dedication and hard work.”

Council employees at Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park.

Cameron Stokell, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, added: “We have really learnt to appreciate our parks and green spaces during the Coronavirus pandemic and they have played a vital role as places where people can relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely.

“My thanks go to all of the council staff and volunteers who work so hard to maintain them and keep them in first rate condition. They do an absolutely brilliant job.”

The two parks were among 2,127 green spaces nationwide to receive the 2021 accolade.

In East Durham, Green Flag Awards were earned by Horden Memorial Park and Horden Welfare Park, which are both run by Horden Parish Council, as well as Eden Lane Cemetery and Woodhouse Park, which are run by Peterlee Town Council.

Visitors to Hartlepool’s parks are asked to support the work of the council and volunteer groups by disposing of litter responsibly and clearing up after their dogs.

More information about Hartlepool’s parks and open spaces is at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/parks

