A Hartlepool pensioner is thousands of pounds out of pocket after her Japanese Akita dog bit an elderly friend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard how Valerie Glass, 83, was chatting with the 87-year-old victim at Richard Court residential care complex, in Hartlepool, on April 17 when her pet, Jake, attacked the other woman.

Prosecutor Heather Blair said: “The victim was sitting on the couch stroking the dog and having a 10 to 15 minute conversation with the defendant no issue. When the injured party hugged the defendant goodbye, the dog bit her ankle.

"She went into an instant state of shock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman was attacked by a Japanese Akita dog at Hartlepool's Richard Court residential care complex.

Glass, of Richard Court, pleaded guilty to being in charge of the dog when it injured the victim at her first appearance before Teesside magistrates and has now returned to court to be sentenced.

Neil Taylor, defending, said: "The victim was using a stick and when she went to hug the defendant, the dog just reacted.”

He continued: “She is guilty by law, but it was a one-off incident. It is completely out of character. Completely out of the blue.

"He is a big dog. If it was a Chihuahua, this probably wouldn’t have happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, Jake was seized by officers and held in secure kennels until his fate was decided.

Police dog handler PC Lambert told the court: “He was a nervous dog rather than aggressive.

"I am not a behavioural expert but I have seen many cases like this and Jake does not seem dangerous.”

The victim was treated in hospital for superficial injuries and is now recovering at home.

Glass was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means she will not face further action as long as she does not commit any further offences within the next six months.

The court also placed restrictions on how the dog is controlled.

He must be muzzled and always on a lead when out and must be kept in a separate room when visitors come to Glass’s home.

She has also been ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to the victim and £3,651.60 to the police for holding Jake in their kennels.