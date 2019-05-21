Hartlepool performer lands dream job on board cruise ship Marella Discovery

A talented Hartlepool performer is setting sail on adventure of a lifetime after landing her dream job aboard a cruise ship.

Niamh Owen, 21, has earned the role of Show Team Dance Captain on-board the Marella Discovery, part of the third largest cruise line in the UK.

The Marella Discovery.

A former pupil at Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts in Hartlepool, Niamh was a dancer on ITV’s Harlots and Victoria prior to be being recruited by Yorkshire-based Peel Entertainment – which produces the entertainment for several Marella cruise ships.

The full on-board entertainment team comprises of 12 accomplished singers and dancers drawn from all over Europe.

They will present an impressive itinerary of 11 shows – performed twice nightly on a consecutive two week rotation – throughout a 10-month tour of the Mediterranean and Caribbean which sets sail later this month.

Niamh, a former High Tunstall College of Science pupil, said: “This is my first time as Show Team Dance Captain, so I am incredibly excited.

“The whole process has been really enjoyable from the initial auditions to the last 10 weeks where myself and the team have lived and worked together 24/7 to get all the shows ready.

“It’s been very demanding as I perform several solos and am particularly looking forward to playing Roxanne in the Moulin Rouge inspired show, ‘Starry Starry Night.”

Marella Cruises, famous for its West End style shows, has helped to launch many young people’s careers in the entertainment industry, not least Cleopatra Joseph and Joseph Fletcher, who are both currently starring in West End productions.

For anyone currently looking for an entertainment based job at sea, send a CV and covering letter and show reel to: info@peeltalent.com.