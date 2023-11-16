Hartlepool Police make 'urgent' appeal to trace missing Louis Gofton
Cleveland Police said in a statement late on Wednesday night: “Police are urgently appealing to trace missing 26-year-old Louis Gofton, from Hartlepool.
“Louis was last seen in the High Throston area of Hartlepool around 4pm today, Wednesday 15th November.
“He is described as a white male, medium build, 5ft 11in tall, with mousey, dark hair and a George and Dragon tattoo on his right forearm.
“Louis was wearing white, black and green TM trainers which are distinctive, light grey Nike jogging bottoms, a black jumper and navy Berghaus waterproof jacket.
“Anyone who may have seen Louis or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number SG23076702.”