News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool Police make 'urgent' appeal to trace missing Louis Gofton

Police have made an “urgent” plea for information to help them trace a missing Hartlepool man.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 16th Nov 2023, 08:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police said in a statement late on Wednesday night: “Police are urgently appealing to trace missing 26-year-old Louis Gofton, from Hartlepool.

“Louis was last seen in the High Throston area of Hartlepool around 4pm today, Wednesday 15th November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He is described as a white male, medium build, 5ft 11in tall, with mousey, dark hair and a George and Dragon tattoo on his right forearm.

Most Popular
Missing Hartlepool man Louis Gofton.Missing Hartlepool man Louis Gofton.
Missing Hartlepool man Louis Gofton.

“Louis was wearing white, black and green TM trainers which are distinctive, light grey Nike jogging bottoms, a black jumper and navy Berghaus waterproof jacket.

“Anyone who may have seen Louis or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number SG23076702.”

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:HartlepoolCleveland PolicePolice