Hartlepool police officers join Cornerstone charity to help rough sleepers
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police officers joined the Cornerstone charity to help homeless people in the town.
The team conducted a walk around in Hartlepool to offer support to any individuals who may be begging, homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
During the evening, the team spoke to several people begging who were given advice, support and a food package.
A Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing spokesperson said: “We walked several miles and spoke to people offering them help and advice, making them aware of the Cornerstone Sit Up Service.
“A man attended the service hub who had nowhere to go that night. He was given a hot drink and advice and the team made arrangements to speak to housing providers the next morning. Without the service this man would have been on the street for the night.
“Rough sleeping isn’t a large problem for Hartlepool, however, the Cornerstone Sit Up Service can make a huge difference to someone who does find themselves homeless.”