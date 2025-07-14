Hartlepool Police plea to trace owners of dog found wandering along the A689
Police are searching for the owners of a dog found wandering along a main road.
It was spotted on the A689 near Newton Bewley, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, on the evening of Sunday, July 13. Cleveland Police said: “Officers took the dog to safety at a local kennel. Please contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting ref number 130500, if this is your dog.”
