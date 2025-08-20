Hartlepool Police urge public not to approach man they wish to trace

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Aug 2025, 08:27 BST
Police have released a security camera picture of a man they wish to trace.

They have also urged the public not to approach him if they see him and to instead contact officers immediately.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “The man, who is currently unknown to officers, was last seen at approximately 6.25am on Tuesday, 19 August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He spoke to a member of the public on Brenda Road and a report was made into concerns for safety.

Hartlepool Police would like to trace this man.placeholder image
Hartlepool Police would like to trace this man.

“Inquiries have been ongoing in a bid to identify him and officers are now appealing for help from members of the public.

"If you believe you know who the man is, or have information on his whereabouts, please get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 157500.

“We ask the community not to approach him if you see the man and to contact police immediately.”

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice