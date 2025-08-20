Hartlepool Police urge public not to approach man they wish to trace
They have also urged the public not to approach him if they see him and to instead contact officers immediately.
Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “The man, who is currently unknown to officers, was last seen at approximately 6.25am on Tuesday, 19 August.
“He spoke to a member of the public on Brenda Road and a report was made into concerns for safety.
“Inquiries have been ongoing in a bid to identify him and officers are now appealing for help from members of the public.
"If you believe you know who the man is, or have information on his whereabouts, please get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 157500.
“We ask the community not to approach him if you see the man and to contact police immediately.”