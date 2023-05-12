Dan Westwood, an actor, TV presenter and radio broadcaster from the town, is to be the BBC’s North East host for TV coverage of Saturday’s final.

He will front a big Eurovision party in Darlington which will cross to the show in Liverpool and an audience of tens of millions all across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan, 37, who lived in Foggy Furze before going to stage school, said: “I can’t say how honoured I am to be asked to do it.

Dan Westwood in Hartlepool's Church Square with one of his Eurovision cue cards. Picture by FRANK REID

"Just to be a little cog in the bigger BBC machine. In terms of being a presenter it’s a dream.

"I think the public have got right behind it. The slogan for this year is United By Music, and I think it’s brought out people who are not Eurovision fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A bit like last week’s coronation it’s a historic thing.”

Queen Machine performing during the interval at the semi-final 2 of Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Tees Valley was one of a number of places in the UK that bid to host the contest final on behalf of last year’s winner’s Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC has announced that a number of UK cities and Darlington will join the Eurovision Song Contest party by staging their own live events in celebration of the biggest music show on earth.

Brought to people by Darlington Borough Council, the BBC, and Tees Valley Combined Authority, it will include entertainment throughout the day right up to the showing of the final on the night and crossing back and forth to Liverpool.

Dan added: “I’m nervous, but looking forward to it at the same time. I love Eurovision, it’s the performance, the music, the outfits.

"I’ve loved a lot of our entries from Sonia and Gina G, and Scooch were a favourite of mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m just really excited to be asked to do it.”

Dan, who went to the former Brierton Comprehensive and still has family in Hartlepool, currently works for Gorgeous Radio in the Midlands where he presents the Saturday breakfast show.

He is also an actor having starred in Coronation Street and on BBC soap Doctors.