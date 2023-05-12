News you can trust since 1877
A presenter from Hartlepool is excited after being chosen to be part of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest Final.

By Mark Payne
Published 12th May 2023, 15:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:27 BST

Dan Westwood, an actor, TV presenter and radio broadcaster from the town, is to be the BBC’s North East host for TV coverage of Saturday’s final.

He will front a big Eurovision party in Darlington which will cross to the show in Liverpool and an audience of tens of millions all across Europe.

Dan, 37, who lived in Foggy Furze before going to stage school, said: “I can’t say how honoured I am to be asked to do it.

Dan Westwood in Hartlepool's Church Square with one of his Eurovision cue cards. Picture by FRANK REIDDan Westwood in Hartlepool's Church Square with one of his Eurovision cue cards. Picture by FRANK REID
Dan Westwood in Hartlepool's Church Square with one of his Eurovision cue cards. Picture by FRANK REID
"Just to be a little cog in the bigger BBC machine. In terms of being a presenter it’s a dream.

"I think the public have got right behind it. The slogan for this year is United By Music, and I think it’s brought out people who are not Eurovision fans.

"A bit like last week’s coronation it’s a historic thing.”

Queen Machine performing during the interval at the semi-final 2 of Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Aaron Chown/PA WireQueen Machine performing during the interval at the semi-final 2 of Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Queen Machine performing during the interval at the semi-final 2 of Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Tees Valley was one of a number of places in the UK that bid to host the contest final on behalf of last year’s winner’s Ukraine.

The BBC has announced that a number of UK cities and Darlington will join the Eurovision Song Contest party by staging their own live events in celebration of the biggest music show on earth.

Brought to people by Darlington Borough Council, the BBC, and Tees Valley Combined Authority, it will include entertainment throughout the day right up to the showing of the final on the night and crossing back and forth to Liverpool.

Dan added: “I’m nervous, but looking forward to it at the same time. I love Eurovision, it’s the performance, the music, the outfits.

"I’ve loved a lot of our entries from Sonia and Gina G, and Scooch were a favourite of mine.

"I’m just really excited to be asked to do it.”

Dan, who went to the former Brierton Comprehensive and still has family in Hartlepool, currently works for Gorgeous Radio in the Midlands where he presents the Saturday breakfast show.

He is also an actor having starred in Coronation Street and on BBC soap Doctors.

Dan is also a mental health ambassador and started his own campaign Here4U prompted by the suicide of friend and Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon.

