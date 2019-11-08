Hartlepool pub reopening ahead of £150,000 refurbishment after being closed for a year

Kevin Sanderson (right) and Chris Kilburn at The Hope and Anchor pub, Greatham Village

The Hope & Anchor in Greatham is due to open this weekend.

A new team led by landlord Kevin Sanderson and partner Chris Kilburn have spent weeks working to get everything ready after the watering hole had been stood empty for months.

They have taken on a temporary lease with owners Star Pubs and Bars and a major £150,000 refurbishment is planned to be carried out next April.

Kevin, 29, who also runs the Spotted Cow in Elwick, said: “I have a friend who lives in Greatham and bumped into them at a wedding when they mentioned it was available.

“We came and had a look round and liked what we saw. It’s a country brand pub.

“We can’t wait to get open and meet everyone.”

Kevin said they have brought in new beer lines and fitted new pumps.

They are also employing around half a dozen new staff including a chef.

Kevin added: “There’s nowhere in the village for food. Hopefully, we will attract customers from the town like we have at the Spotted Cow and places like Billingham.

“The nearest places are chain pubs whereas we are going to do proper home made food.

“We are off to a good start. Everyone is booking for Christmas.

“As business increases we plan to increase staff.”

And the pub will screen all the latest big sporting events with Sky Sports.

Subject to it being a success, Kevin is due to sign a five-year lease.

Next year’s refurbishment is due to see new seating, carpets tables put in along with refitting the toilets and sprucing up the outside.

The project suffered a scare recently when a fire broke out in the chimney and the fire brigade had to be called.

“It was quite scary,” said Kevin. Luckily, there was minimal damage and the fire brigade responded quickly.

“We have cleaned all the carpets and upholstery.”