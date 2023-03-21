News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
3 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
5 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
5 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
9 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
11 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Hartlepool residents urged to prepare for 'multiple simultaneous explosions' at Redcar Steelworks

Hartlepool residents are urged to prepare for “multiple simultaneous explosions” on Wednesday morning.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Mar 2023, 19:55 GMT- 1 min read

Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) has announced “the final structures related to the Redcar Blast Furnace” are to be demolished at around 9.3am on March 23.

The authority said in a statement: “This will involve multiple simultaneous explosions to bring the 40m tall structures to the ground.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The blast furnace itself – clearly visible for decades from Seaton Carew – was demolished in spectacular fashion last November.

The demolition of the Redcar Blast Furnace viewed from Seaton Carew in November 2022.
The demolition of the Redcar Blast Furnace viewed from Seaton Carew in November 2022.
The demolition of the Redcar Blast Furnace viewed from Seaton Carew in November 2022.
Most Popular

The explosion could be heard across the Tees Bay at Seaton, a further three miles away in Hartlepool town centre and as far away as Blackhall.

Crowds gathered on Seaton Beach to watch and film the furnace’s demise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Wednesday’s detonation of the four remaining stoves is not expected to be as visible from Hartlepool or heard as loudly as in November, TVCA added: “We apologise for any inconvenience and would like to thank the community in advance for their understanding.”

HartlepoolSeatonSeaton Carew