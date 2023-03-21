Hartlepool residents urged to prepare for 'multiple simultaneous explosions' at Redcar Steelworks
Hartlepool residents are urged to prepare for “multiple simultaneous explosions” on Wednesday morning.
Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) has announced “the final structures related to the Redcar Blast Furnace” are to be demolished at around 9.3am on March 23.
The authority said in a statement: “This will involve multiple simultaneous explosions to bring the 40m tall structures to the ground.”
The blast furnace itself – clearly visible for decades from Seaton Carew – was demolished in spectacular fashion last November.
The explosion could be heard across the Tees Bay at Seaton, a further three miles away in Hartlepool town centre and as far away as Blackhall.
Crowds gathered on Seaton Beach to watch and film the furnace’s demise.
While Wednesday’s detonation of the four remaining stoves is not expected to be as visible from Hartlepool or heard as loudly as in November, TVCA added: “We apologise for any inconvenience and would like to thank the community in advance for their understanding.”