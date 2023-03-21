Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) has announced “the final structures related to the Redcar Blast Furnace” are to be demolished at around 9.3am on March 23.

The authority said in a statement: “This will involve multiple simultaneous explosions to bring the 40m tall structures to the ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blast furnace itself – clearly visible for decades from Seaton Carew – was demolished in spectacular fashion last November.

The demolition of the Redcar Blast Furnace viewed from Seaton Carew in November 2022.

The explosion could be heard across the Tees Bay at Seaton, a further three miles away in Hartlepool town centre and as far away as Blackhall.

Crowds gathered on Seaton Beach to watch and film the furnace’s demise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad