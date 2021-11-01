Hartlepool residents urged to stand out to reduce winter accident fears

Following the clocks going back at the weekend Cleveland Fire Brigade are encouraging pedestrians and cyclists to Be Visible – including using high visibility reflectors, lights, and reflective clothing.

The campaign runs throughout November – including National Road Safety Week which runs from November 15 to 21 and is organised by road safety charity Brake the road safety charity.

In November last year there were three deaths on roads in the brigade area, eight serious injuries and 42 minor injuries.

Bike safety lights

Andrew Bright, Cleveland Fire Brigade’s road safety co-ordinator, said: “With the reduced daylight hours and changing weather conditions it is vitally important that all road users take extra care and can be seen.

“Pedestrians and cyclists are particularly vulnerable so drivers cannot afford to be distracted from the road ahead at any time. Having some reflective clothing or attaching light reflectors to bags can help keep people safe and even save lives.

"Dog owners can even attach light reflectors to a dog’s lead to help both be visible to other road users and cyclists should have lights and reflectors on their bikes but can further enhance their visibility using additional reflectors.”

Drivers are also being reminded of the importance of regularly checking their vehicles to ensure they are road ready and are not caught out during the winter – including tyres and and all lights.