Hartlepool Restaurant Week returns for 2025 and here’s how you can get involved
Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic Growth Team, Hartlepool Restaurant Week is returning for another year on Monday, January 27, until Sunday, February 2.
Participating businesses will be offering a special Restaurant Week menu or special offers at prices of either £5, £10, £15 or £20.
Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “It’s great news that another Hartlepool Restaurant Week will be taking place early next year following on from the last one in October when 17 businesses took part, four of them for the first time.
“The value to a business of participating is demonstrated by the fact that 2,210 people opted to dine out during the week in October, spending an average of £18.50.”
Feedback from businesses which participated in 2024 was extremely positive, with one reporting that it took over 50 bookings on one day alone.
Cllr Hargreaves added: “Hartlepool Restaurant Week represents an excellent opportunity for hospitality businesses to reach out to new customers and I would encourage as many as possible to get involved.
“It is also a chance for us all to support the Borough’s hospitality sector which is a key part of the local economy - providing a significant number of job opportunities for local people.”
Restaurants, cafes and bars wishing to take part in Hartlepool Restaurant Week can register online at https://www.explorehartlepool.com/hrw2025registrationform/ or by emailing [email protected].
