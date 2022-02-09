Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat involved in rescue mission to evacuate casualty from tanker

Lifeboat volunteers were scrambled to help evacuate a casualty aboard a tanker vessel this morning (February 9).

By Neil Fatkin
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 11:30 am

Hartlepool RNLI joined forces with a rescue helicopter to remove the casualty and transport them to hospital.

The RNLI said: “We were tasked by the Coastguard at 7.10am to a tanker in the Tees Anchorage, and asked to delivery casualty care to a sick crew member until the helicopter could get there. The helicopter arrived at 8.30am and the paramedics thanked the crew for the casualty care they delivered and airlifted the casualty to James Cook hospital at 9am.”

Read More

Read More
See landmark Hartlepool church bathed in patriotic colours to mark Queen's Plati...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Coastguard saidthe Humberside Search and Rescue Helicopter and the Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat were sent to assist with the removal of an unwell crew member approximately three nautical miles off Hartlepool.

“The unwell crew member was taken by helicopter to James Cook Hospital where the Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team were on hand to manage the landing site. The patient was passed into the care of medical staff.”

SEE ALSO: Tributes to 'the most amazing public servant' after Hartlepool Mayor Brenda Loynes's death is announced

A message from the editor:

The RNLI Hartlepool lifeboat was launched to provide care and help evacuate a casualty from a tanker. Picture courtesy of the RNLI/Tom Collins.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

HartlepoolJames Cook