Hartlepool RNLI joined forces with a rescue helicopter to remove the casualty and transport them to hospital.

The RNLI said: “We were tasked by the Coastguard at 7.10am to a tanker in the Tees Anchorage, and asked to delivery casualty care to a sick crew member until the helicopter could get there. The helicopter arrived at 8.30am and the paramedics thanked the crew for the casualty care they delivered and airlifted the casualty to James Cook hospital at 9am.”

The Coastguard saidthe Humberside Search and Rescue Helicopter and the Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat were sent to assist with the removal of an unwell crew member approximately three nautical miles off Hartlepool.

“The unwell crew member was taken by helicopter to James Cook Hospital where the Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team were on hand to manage the landing site. The patient was passed into the care of medical staff.”

The RNLI Hartlepool lifeboat was launched to provide care and help evacuate a casualty from a tanker. Picture courtesy of the RNLI/Tom Collins.

