Hartlepool RNLI receives £1,000 cash boost to support the vital work of volunteers
Hartlepool RNLI has received a £1,000 donation as a local association hopes to support the “vital work” of dedicated volunteers.
The life-saving volunteers were recently presented with a cheque for £1,000 from the Hartlepool Clubs’ Consultative Association at the Ye Olde Durhams Club, in the town’s St Aidan’s Street.
Association secretary John Denholm said: “Once again we are delighted to support the vital work of the volunteers at the Hartlepool RNLI who are on call 24/7.
“A fantastic variety of fundraising events from our members in the 32 clubs that form the association has raised this impressive amount and we will continue to support the charity that saves lives at sea for the foreseeable future.”
The RNLI charity was founded to help save lives at sea. Dedicated volunteers in Hartlepool provide a 24-hour search and rescue service and attended sea emergencies any day of the year.
Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives nationally.
Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch chairman Beryl Sherry, who received the cheque on behalf of the charity, said: “For the past 20 years the support from the association and its members has been absolutely amazing’.
“This has been another busy year for the volunteer crew at Hartlepool and the RNLI who have been busier than ever so we are very grateful for the donation.”
Across the UK and Ireland, the RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches.