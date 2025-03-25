Incredible Hartlepool runner Keith Hutchinson is on top of the world.

The bricklayer turned speed coach celebrated becoming the 800m champion in the 45-49 age group at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Florida this week by “demolishing” his favourite junk food.

Hutchinson, sponsored and supported by local charity The PFC Trust, is returning to his hometown with a gold medal around his neck after a stunning performance in Gainesville late on Monday night UK time.

The 45-year-old’s time of 2 mins 01 seconds was enough to edge out French athlete Gerald Lechun in a dramatic final by just a 500th of a second.

Keith Hutchinson with his gold medal on the podium at the World Masters Athletics Championships. Pictures: The Extra Yard

Hutchinson said: “Thank God, I have finally done it. It feels amazing. Crossing the finish line I felt like crying, the pressure I had put on myself was horrible. I’ve never felt anything like it.

“Everyone came over to congratulate me. I just couldn’t wait to go and eat some junk food.

"So we had pizza, dough balls, garlic bread, milkshakes, chocolates, ice cream. I might keep going.

“My coaches have been telling me to be careful what I eat, do the right things.

Keith Hutchinson with Team GB managers Dean Richardson and Stuart Lynn. Pictures: The Extra Yard.

"It’s not just about the hard work alone. It’s also about the sacrifices I have had to make, even with the family. They all knew how bad I wanted to do it.”

Hutchinson felt greater pressure than ever before because he had gone into the event with the season’s best time.

He knew though, with American world number one Scott Wallace lining up alongside him on home ground, the field was always going to be top class.

He said: “Everyone was looking at me as the ‘UK guy’s the one to beat’. I was worried.

Keith Hutchinson in his Team GB vest, supported by The PFC Trust. Pictures: The Extra Yard

"Going into the final my legs were killing and it was in my head. I wasn’t sure I had another world class race in my legs.”

He did.

Hutchinson was quick out of the blocks. He took the lead during the final 200m – a phase he feels is his strongest stage – but Lechun fought back and the man from Clavering held on as he crossed the line.

Having achieved his goal as a veteran athlete, after years of playing non-league football, Hutchinson had a range of emotions flying around.

Hutchinson, who travelled to the USA with The Extra Yard business partner Paul Hewitson, said: “I said to Paul after I’d won that everything is normally heat of the moment, thinking of the race, but I thought of my dad.

“Nine years ago my dad passed away aged 65 when all I was interested in was football and I started running to raise money for leukaemia by doing the Great North Run.

“Incredibly that has led me to wear a Team GB vest, with the PFC Trust’s logo on it, and now I am world champion. I still don’t think I can really believe it.”

Sponsorship and funding support from local charity The PFC Trust, and its founders Frances and Patrick Connolly, has helped him travel to world and European championships.

Hutchinson said: “Without Frances and Patrick, this dream wouldn’t have happened. I am so grateful.

“Paul has travelled with me all over too and I probably wouldn’t have made the stadium if Paul wasn’t here with me in Florida. Ken Harker has been with me as a coach for years, driving me on, encouraging me.

“And then my family has been with me throughout. My wife Sarah said she couldn’t watch the race, she was too nervous – she might finally get her Chinese takeaway now.

"My son Lennon has been with me all the way, and my daughter Lyla sent me a message saying she loved me and was so proud. I had a tear in my eye.”