Hartlepool school launching new Colour Mudder event to raise cash for Alice House Hospice

Hartlepool school pupils can end their academic year on a high with the launch of a new event to raise cash for Alice House Hospice.

High Tunstall College of Science is launching a new fundraising event to end the 2018-2019 academic year with its first Colour Mudder 2019 to raise vital funds for the Alice House Hospice.

Participants in last year's Alice House Colour Run in Hartlepool.

The Colour Mudder event will be a combination of the annual Alice House Colour Run and a Tough Mudder-style event, which will give students of High Tunstall College of Science and their cluster primary schools; Eldon Grove Academy, Hart Primary, Jesmond Gardens Primary, Lynnfield Primary, Rift House Primary, St Peter’s Primary, Sacred Heart Primary, Throston Primary, West Park Primary and Springwell School the chance to get involved and end their academic year on a high.

High Tunstall College of Science bosses say they are delighted that BAM Construction, the contractor responsible for building their multi-million pound college building which is due to open in November 2019, have given a generous donation of £1,000 to fund the paint needed for the event.

Jonathan Turner, teacher at High Tunstall who is organising the event, said: “It is of great importance that we continue to work with organisations at the heart of our local community such as the Alice House Hospice.

"The work they complete on a daily basis supports many students within our cluster and families across our whole region. I would like to take this opportunity to thank BAM for their generous donation which will allow every penny raised to go directly to funds needed for the hospice and help us to achieve our target of raising £5,000.

"If anybody within the local community would like to support with this event, please get in touch with me at the college.”

Follow the college’s social media pages (Facebook and Twitter @hightunstall) for more details of the event which will be released in the coming weeks, as we know this will be an event the local community will be excited to support.