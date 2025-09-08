Hartlepool schoolgirl donates her hair to the Little Princess Trust
Ivy Moir-Young donated 12 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust on her seventh birthday.
The Little Princess Trust funds research into childhood cancers and supplies real hair wigs to children and young people with cancer up to the age of 24 for the duration of their treatment and hair loss.
Ivy’s dad, Phil Moir-Young, said: “She had been asking for a while if she could cut her hair and Jodie, my wife, said no.
"One day she came to us and said, ‘can I cut it off for cancer’?
"It turns out she had watched a video of another little girl who had cut her hair off and donated it.”
Ivy has already raised £1,740 for the Little Princess Trust, which will help make two wigs.
Donations can still be made at http://bit.ly/3JHSb1s.
For more information about the Little Princess Trust, see https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/.