Hartlepool sergeant runs 250km in a month to raise money for mental health charity

Sergeant Thomas Jeffries (right) completed the event alongside Captain Will Addison (left).

Sergeant Thomas Jeffries, from the Seaton area of the town, denied the dark mornings and the cold weather to successfully complete a running challenge in support of Movember.

The organisation promotes men’s health by taking on mental health and suicide prevention, as well as prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Thomas, who took part in the event alongside Captain Will Addison, 27, from London, completed the final 30km of the run at Seaton Carew on Tuesday, November 30.

Will Addison (pictured) joined Thomas for the challenge.

The pair had been running on every even date of the month, starting of with a 2k run on November 2 in Wales, where they were based at the time, and raising the distance by 2km each time.

Thomas, 38, said they wanted to take part and raise awareness after witnessing first hand some of their colleagues struggle with their mental health.

"I have struggled in the past with mental health,” said Thomas.

"It’s one of those things that unless you’ve been through it, you’re not really aware of what coping stuff is available.

"It’s just to raise that awareness that you’re not alone. There’s a lot of organisations that can help you.

"Mind, or your GP, or even something as simple as speaking to your family about it or your friends.”

The pair also completed their second to last run on November 28 just days after Hartlepool had battered Storm Arwen.

Thomas said that although it had been snowing and a stretch of the route was icy, they were still determined to go out and run the distance.

He said: “It was like, we need to do it, regardless the weather.

"On completion you just feel that good sense of achievement.”

Thomas has also added it was a chance for Will to experience the North.

He said: “It was for Will to see a bit of a true north. He really enjoyed the route, looking at the Trincomalee and the Headland.

"Everyone was saying hello, it was good.”

