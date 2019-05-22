Hartlepool set to pay tribute to its heroes of war

Fantastic fundraiser David Smith is bowing out in style after ten years of support - and more than £30,000 raised - for one particular cause.

David has spent a decade involved in some capacity in events to support the ABF The Soldiers Charity which helps soldiers, veterans and their immediate families.

The Band of the Royal Armoured Corps.

He said that somewhere between £30,000 and £35,000 had been raised in that time.

And now that he is stepping down, he wants ‘to thank the people of Hartlepool’ by signing out in style.

He will do it with a charity event on Saturday, June 22, at St Hilda’s Church. He explained: “This year is 80 years since the start of the Second World War.”

An evening filled with activities to mark the anniversary will include standard bearers, an appearance by the Band of the Royal Armoured Corps, and a performace by the Hartlepool Ladies Choir.

This is a way to remember and for me to thank the people of Hartlepool David Smith

The event will be titled ‘A Second World War Commemoration held in aid of ABF’.

The entertainment will start at 7pm and tickets are £9 which includes a drink at the interval. They are available from St Hilda’s Church in Hartlepool, by emailing music@hartlepool-sthilda.org.uk, or by calling (01429) 870310.

Tickets are also available from the Cornerstone at St George’s Church in Park Road, Hartlepool.

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity (formerly the Army Benevolent Fund) has benefited from some fantastic occasions involving David such as a fundraising concert in 2014, called Salute Our World War One Heroes, which included a tribute to those who suffered during the Bombardment of Hartlepool.

David Smith who has revealed plans for a fundraising concert in Hartlepool.

David has helped with events at venues such as the Borough Hall, St Hilda’s Church, and the Forum in Billingham.

He said his inspiration was Andy Reid, a Corporal who lost his right leg below the knee, left leg above the knee, and right arm yet still supports the ABF himself.

David met Andy and said: “He was so motivational.”

But David explained why he is moving on after 10 great years. “There are lots of local charities out there and I am going to support them for the next few years,” he explained.