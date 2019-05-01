Hartlepool shop picks Bradley Lowery Foundation as new charity partner for 2019

Wynsors World of Shoes in Hartlepool has announced that the Bradley Lowery Foundation will be its new fundraising partner for the next year

Staff working for the company have been encouraged to choose local charities working to make a difference on their own store's doorstep, with brave Bradley Lowery and his fight against neuroblastoma inspiring Hartlepool colleagues.

Bradley Lowery lost his cancer fight in July 2017.

The charity was set up by Bradley's family in the wake of his death in July 2017, with the mission of helping other children with their own fundraising and awareness campaigns.



Lynn Murphy, Head of Communications at the Foundation, said: “Here at the Bradley Lowery Foundation, we are thrilled that the Hartlepool store has chosen to partner with us.

"It's great to see a local retailer offering support and getting behind our mission to support children with cancer across the North East.

"We hope the partnership can benefit the lives of many children in the area.”

Colleagues from Wynsors World of Shoes have raised thousands for Cancer Research UK.

Wynsors has recently relaunched its charity initiative, which previously saw more than £42,000 raised in honour of Cancer Research UK over the last two years.

This new initiative will see multiple local charities receive support from the 45 stores across the North of England and Yorkshire.

Colleagues across Wynsors branches were encouraged to put forward deserving causes that hold meaning to them to ensure that their fundraising efforts make a difference in their own communities.

Adam Moul, store manager at Wynsors Hartlepool, said: “We’re so pleased with the introduction of the new charity initiative which will see each of the store teams making a difference in their own community.

“Being able to support such a valuable local cause as the Bradley Lowery Foundation over the course of the next year is fantastic and we’re excited to see all money raised be put to good use in our local area.

““We understand that donations are vital for smaller charities to continue with their hard work and it’s great to be able to offer our ongoing support to a cause that’s close to all of our hearts.”