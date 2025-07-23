Hartlepool siblings raise thousands of pounds for International Animal Rescue

By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 12:53 BST
A brother and sister from Hartlepool organised a bake sale that raised £950 for an international animal charity.

Oliver Sewell, 13, and Ada Sewell, eight, sold tasty treats to raise “much-needed” funds for International Animal Rescue.

The charity aims to stop animal suffering and protect wildlife and habitats across the globe.

Oliver and Ada held a bake sale as part of the charity’s Cakes for Apes campaign, and were named top fundraiser out of 1,000 others this year.

Siblings Oliver and Ada Sewell held a bake sale and raised £950 for animal charity International Animal Rescue.

Grandmother Dawn Healy, who has been helping them raise money for the past five years, said: “We have always been quite animal charity oriented.

"They are a very open and transparent charity. They regularly send out what work they are doing and where the funds go, and it keeps the kids engaged.”

Dawn added: “The community has been fantastic in supporting them, so a big shout out to them.

"Without them, we wouldn’t have raised £950.”

