Hartlepool siblings raise thousands of pounds for International Animal Rescue
Oliver Sewell, 13, and Ada Sewell, eight, sold tasty treats to raise “much-needed” funds for International Animal Rescue.
The charity aims to stop animal suffering and protect wildlife and habitats across the globe.
Oliver and Ada held a bake sale as part of the charity’s Cakes for Apes campaign, and were named top fundraiser out of 1,000 others this year.
Grandmother Dawn Healy, who has been helping them raise money for the past five years, said: “We have always been quite animal charity oriented.
"They are a very open and transparent charity. They regularly send out what work they are doing and where the funds go, and it keeps the kids engaged.”
Dawn added: “The community has been fantastic in supporting them, so a big shout out to them.
"Without them, we wouldn’t have raised £950.”
