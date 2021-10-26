Hartlepool singer-songwriter looks up to biggest year yet after three singles reach Australian radio’s top 10

Gaz says he will be returning to the studio soon./Photo: Ashley Foster and Mark Stacey

Gaz Price has said he will be back in the studio soon as he hopes next year will be even more successful for his music.

His recent single, Chase The Sun, was released at the start of October and the singer has said it’s about encouraging people to go after their dreams.

Gaz, 27, describes his writing style as “honest” and says his songs usually focus on social commentary.

Gaz has been playing the guitar since he was a teenager. /Photo: Ashley Foster and Mark Stacey

He said: “I think all my songs have a positive vibe in them, but they are normally a bit more social commentary.

"I just wanted to release a song that had an uplifting feeling. It seemed like something people need to write about now. “

Gaz continued: "I write mostly about things that I have observed or things that are actually going on.

"Everything I write is very honest and it’s always got a positive spin on it.”

Chase the Sun is Gaz’s third single this year following Underclass Heart and The Muskerz Are Coming and Gaz has said all three have reached the top of a radio station in Australia, Valley FM.

His music has also been played on Hartlepool Radio and Gaz has said he still can’t get used to hearing his songs on the radio.

He said: "To this day, it still blows my mind, like ‘Oh my God, that’s my tune on the radio.’”

"I don’t think you ever really lose that.”

He added: "I’m back in the studio soon. Next year is probably going to be my biggest year.

Although Gaz has been making music since he was a kid, he says nobody in his family has a music background.

He grew up listening to the punk-rock music of the 1970s and 1980s, with his dad a huge fan of The Clash and The Sex Pistols.

Gaz picked up the guitar when he was 13 and says he hasn’t looked back.

He said: "I was about 13 when I started playing and I’ve never looked back ever since.“

