On the market for £450,000, this home also has a summer house and a range of period Victorian features.
1. Park Road
This semi-detached character property has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a cinema room. Photo: Rightmove
2. Reception hall
Entering this property through the front porch, there is a beautiful mosaic-tiled flooring and original frosted glazed window panels. This leads into the reception room that has a honey oak panelled staircase with a toilet underneath. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge
To the left of the reception room there is a large lounge that boasts the original fireplace. Photo: Rightmove
4. Lounge
This lounge has a large bay window that overlooks the front of the property, and benefits from plenty of original features including this stunning fireplace. Photo: Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.