Hartlepool six-bed period home in Park Road goes on the market for £450,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 17th Jan 2025, 12:00 BST
This large semi-detached period home in Park Road, Hartlepool, has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a cinema room.

On the market for £450,000, this home also has a summer house and a range of period Victorian features.

1. Park Road

Entering this property through the front porch, there is a beautiful mosaic-tiled flooring and original frosted glazed window panels. This leads into the reception room that has a honey oak panelled staircase with a toilet underneath.

2. Reception hall

To the left of the reception room there is a large lounge that boasts the original fireplace.

3. Lounge

This lounge has a large bay window that overlooks the front of the property, and benefits from plenty of original features including this stunning fireplace.

4. Lounge

