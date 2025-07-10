Hartlepool sports kit appeal sees hundreds of items donated to remove cost of sport to youngsters
Kit Out Hartlepool has seen hundreds of pieces of sports kit donated from across the community which will provided free to clubs and groups during activities over the summer holidays.
It is a collaboration between Hartlepool Sport, Reloved Clothing in York Road, charity StreetGames, and the Youth Sport Trust.
Organisers say the project was launched to help families overcome the high costs of new sports kit that are preventing many people from getting involved.
Businesswoman Natalie Frankland, who runs Reloved Clothing, said: “There’s a lot of children accessing sports clubs and clubs are saying they are not in the appropriate kit needed.
"Due to the cost of sports kit it can be quite high and what we want to do is remove those barriers to physical activities.”
Calvin George, of Hartlepool Sport and the town’s Huskies basketball club, added: “We are collecting literally the entire gambit across all sports and physical activities so we can give them back out and reuse them in a positive way for the benefit of the community.”
Collection boxes have been installed at numerous locations across the town and project leaders have been inundated with donations.
It ranges from football shirts and shorts and basketball vests to running shoes and women’s leggings.
Calvin added: “We’ve had a massive response. Even before the project officially launched Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation gave a massive donation of shoes, shirts and tops.”
Much of the kit will be distributed to youngsters during a busy programme of sports activities over the school summer holidays.
Lindsay Hildreth, of StreetGames Hartlepool, which works to improve access to sport, said: “We’ve had lots and lots of donations so far which is absolutely brilliant.”
The appeal has been so successful that organisers decided to extend it by a further week until Friday, July 11.
Items of kit can be left in collection boxes at any of the following locations: Orangebox Training Solutions Limited, Harbour View; High Tunstall College of Science, Elwick Road; Hartlepool Reloved Clothing, 173 York Road; Hartlepool Rugby Club, Easington Road; Millhouse Leisure Centre, Raby Road; Brierton Leisure Centre, Brierton Lane; and St Hild’s School, King Oswy Drive.
