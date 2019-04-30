Hartlepool star Michael Rice to perform on The Graham Norton Show ahead of Eurovision

Eurovision hopeful Michael Rice will be rubbing shoulders with Hollywood actors and iconic popstars when he appears on The Graham Norton Show later this week.

The singer from Hartlepool has been touring Europe performing his Eurovision song ‘Bigger Than Us’ ahead of the contest next month.

Michael Rice

Now he's getting ready to appear on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show where he will share a sofa with singer Kylie Minogue, actors Keanu Reeves, Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Suranne Jones.

The 21-year-old said: "I'm really excited. I can't really believe it. The line-up is amazing and to be on the same show as the likes of Keanu Reeves, Kylie Minogue, and Taron Egerton - it hasn't sunk in.

"Jamie Bell is going to be there too and he's from Billingham. I might try catch him and say I'm from just down the road in Hartlepool.

Graham Norton. Photo credit: John Stillwell/PA Wire

"I guess you just don't expect anything like this to happen.

"The show is filmed on Thursday and it is aired the next night. I'm more excited than I am nervous at the moment.

"The way the song is performed is going to be slightly different. I've got a 20 choir singers behind me so it's going to be really big and powerful."

Michael was selected to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel, in May, after winning Eurovision: You Decide.

Kylie Minogue. Pic: PA.

He will also be enjoying more stints on TV and says he's also due to appears on Lorraine with Lorraine Kelly.

Michael is loving every second of his Eurovision experience as he admits: “I feel closer to my dream.”



The former pupil at the town's St Aidan's Primary School and Dyke House School added: "It's just been a whirlwind experience, it's crazy to think a lad like me from Hartlepool has been travelling around Europe touring and will be sat on The Graham Norton Show.

"I've had such amazing support from the people of Hartlepool.

"People are already arranging for flags and for pubs to be showing Eurovision - it's just been amazing."