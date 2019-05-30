Hartlepool swimming pool reopens after repairs

A leisure centre’s main pool is welcoming swimmers once again after it was closed due to “technical problems”.

Hartlepool Borough Council shut off access to the pool at Mill House Leisure Centre on Tuesday due to what it called “unforeseen technical issues” earlier that morning.

The learner pool was also closed off for a short time before it was reopened to visitors.

The main pool was opened to customers once again from 7.30am today.

The council said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience that the closure of this pool, and the learner pool, which re-opened earlier in the week, has caused.”

The centre can be contacted on (01429) 223 791.