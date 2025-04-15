Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Investigations are under way into the cause of a blaze at a town centre bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of Victoria Road and adjoining streets were sealed off as up to seven crews, including an hydraulic platform from neighbouring County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, tackled the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters were still dousing flames after nightfall with one crew remaining at the scene on Tuesday morning.

A police car outside Eskimo Joe's bar, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, following Monday night's fire.

Police cordons also remain in place while investigations continue.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesperson said on Tuesday morning: “Incident is still ongoing but scaled down to one fire engine. The cause will be investigated as per our usual procedure.”

Eskimo Joes, formerly home to Yates’s Wine Lodge and Pop World, opened in the autumn of 2022 before closing around a year later.

The bar is currently on sale for £300,000.