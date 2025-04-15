Hartlepool town centre roads remain closed as inquiries begin into Eskimo Joe's blaze

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 15th Apr 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 10:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Investigations are under way into the cause of a blaze at a town centre bar.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Eskimo Joe’s, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, after flames erupted at the rear of the building on Monday, April, 14, at around 5.25pm.

Parts of Victoria Road and adjoining streets were sealed off as up to seven crews, including an hydraulic platform from neighbouring County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, tackled the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters were still dousing flames after nightfall with one crew remaining at the scene on Tuesday morning.

A police car outside Eskimo Joe's bar, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, following Monday night's fire.A police car outside Eskimo Joe's bar, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, following Monday night's fire.
A police car outside Eskimo Joe's bar, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, following Monday night's fire.

Police cordons also remain in place while investigations continue.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesperson said on Tuesday morning: “Incident is still ongoing but scaled down to one fire engine. The cause will be investigated as per our usual procedure.”

Eskimo Joes, formerly home to Yates’s Wine Lodge and Pop World, opened in the autumn of 2022 before closing around a year later.

The bar is currently on sale for £300,000.

Got a story for the Hartlepool Mail? Send us your words, pictures and video through our Submit Your Story portal

Related topics:HartlepoolCounty Durham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice