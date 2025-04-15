Hartlepool town centre roads remain closed as inquiries begin into Eskimo Joe's blaze
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Eskimo Joe’s, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, after flames erupted at the rear of the building on Monday, April, 14, at around 5.25pm.
Parts of Victoria Road and adjoining streets were sealed off as up to seven crews, including an hydraulic platform from neighbouring County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, tackled the blaze.
Firefighters were still dousing flames after nightfall with one crew remaining at the scene on Tuesday morning.
Police cordons also remain in place while investigations continue.
A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesperson said on Tuesday morning: “Incident is still ongoing but scaled down to one fire engine. The cause will be investigated as per our usual procedure.”
Eskimo Joes, formerly home to Yates’s Wine Lodge and Pop World, opened in the autumn of 2022 before closing around a year later.
The bar is currently on sale for £300,000.
