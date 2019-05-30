Hartlepool town centre streets targeted in day of action on crime, anti-social behaviour and environmental concerns

A day of action is to be held in part of Hartlepool town centre to tackle a wide range of crime, anti-social behaviour and environmental issues.

The initiative – led by the Hartlepool Community Safety Team under the umbrella of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership – will take place on Tuesday.

Oxford Road in Hartlepool is one of the streets targeted in the day of action.

It will cover an area between Oxford Road and Cornwall Street, which includes Marlborough Street, Charterhouse Street, Rugby Street, Uppingham Street and Rossall Street.

It will focus on issues related to drug dealing, higher than average levels of crime, anti-social behaviour, criminal damage, fly-tipping, dog fouling, absentee landlords, the poor appearance of residential properties and rear alleys, and low community cohesion.

Coun Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chairman of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “The aim is to respond to the concerns of the local community and offer reassurance to residents.

Coun Shane Moore, the leader of Hartlepool Council.

“It is all about working in partnership to provide a co-ordinated multi-agency response to a range of issues which can have a seriously detrimental effect on people’s quality of life if they are not effectively addressed.

“We would also urge residents to support the day of action by talking to us about the problems affecting their neighbourhoods and passing on any information that helps us to deal with them.

"People will be able to talk to us in confidence at our community safety trailer, which will be parked in Charterhouse Street from 2pm to5pm, or at the ORB Centre in Caledonian Road which again will be open from 2pm to5pm.”

The day of action will begin at 8am with normal street cleansing work supplemented by additional cleansing, weeding and gutter clearing in streets and alleyways.

There will also be a one-off free household and bulky waste collection service - all residents in the targeted area have to do is place their waste in the back lane behind their homes between 7.30am and 2.30pm.

Any waste placed out for collection after 2.30pm will not be removed, and householders have been warned that they could face a fine.

Items eligible for collection include bagged household and garden waste, furniture (a maximum of three items per household), electrical items and children’s toys/play equipment.

Items which will not be removed include unbagged household and garden waste, carpets/underlay, clinical/medical waste, rubble/concrete/asbestos, kitchen cupboards/worktops, baths/sinks/toilets and tyres.

Between 2pm and 5pm there will be a multi-agency walkabout around the target area, high-visibility patrols, door knocks and a leaflet drop. Enforcement action will be taken where deemed necessary.

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team, which brings together staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade under one roof at Hartlepool Police Station in Avenue Road, can be contacted on (01429) 523100 or by emailing community.safety@hartlepool.gov.uk