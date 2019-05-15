Hartlepool triathlon event set to be bigger and better than ever in 2019

The Big Lime Triathlon is set to return to Hartlepool this year, with organisers saying it will be part of something bigger and better than ever.

Now part of an exciting weekend of multisports across the town, entries are open for the events which will run from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18.

Competitors taking part in the Hartlepool Big Lime Triathlon last year.

People are being urged to support all events across the three days, either as competitors or as part of the team of volunteers that plays a key role in making sure the events run smoothly and continue to be a huge success.

The weekend will kick off on the Friday at 7pm, with a 750m open water swim event at Seaton Carew promenade.

Entry is £7.

The next day will see competitors take on the Aquathlon event.

The event will kick off at 9am with a 750m open water swim followed by a 5km run.

Entry is £20.

The Sunday triathlon event will comprise of a 750m open water sea swim in Jacksons Dock next to Historic Quay, before a 20km cycle on mostly flat, closed roads.

The event will round off with a 5km run, with the town’s marina and neighbouring Seaton Carew providing the backdrops.

Individual entry to the triathlon costs £40 for British Triathlon members - £45 for non-members (the additional £5 providing insurance cover) - and £54 (£18 each team member) for teams competing on a relay basis.

All events are open to both experienced athletes and amateurs.

Last year, the triathlon event hit capacity with 300 entries – and it is expected to be just as popular again.

Feedback from last year’s event for warmer conditions led to the new date of August for 2019. All finishers will receive a medal in addition to a buff for the Aquathlon and t-shirt for the Triathlon.

Those confident enough can also take on the Triple Lime Challenge – enter all three races for £60 and receive the Friday swim free.

Entrants who state their swim time on Friday and maintain it for the Aquathlon and Triathlon will also receive a special award.

Hartlepool Council is again running a series of four-week Go Tri Training opportunities at Mill House Leisure Centre and Jacksons Dock.

Designed for beginners/improvers and fully supported by British Triathlon-qualified coaches, the first two sessions will focus on open water swim skills to help swimmers develop their strokes and confidence.

The final two sessions will allow swimmers to transfer those skills into the open water of Jacksons Dock to ready themselves for the main event.

To sign up visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/big-lime-weekend or contact the Feel Good in Hartlepool team via feelgood@hartlepool.gov.uk

Organisers are also looking for marshals to play a vital role in ensuring that all events run smoothly.

Stationed at key points around the course, their role is to help both competitors and spectators.

Those interested can sign upby emailing feelgood@hartlepool.gov.uk.