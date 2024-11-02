A Hartlepool food bank has given out more than 50 tonnes of food to people in need so far this year.

Hartlepool Foodbank, in Church Street, helps hundreds of people facing food crisis a month with emergency parcels.

And latest figures show just how much food that equates to. Records show that since the start of the year, over 53 tonnes has gone out the doors.

It includes over 20 tonnes of food that the charity, part of the Trussell Trust UK food bank network, has paid for itself.

Members of the Hartlepool Foodbank Team.

Donations continue to be affected by the cost of living meaning supporters are not able to give as much as they have in the past.

Lisa Lavender, Hartlepool Foodbank co-ordinator, said: “At the moment we are purchasing around 68% of our stock and donations account for the remaining 32%.

"It is just due to coming out of the pandemic and cost of living.”

Currently, they hold around five tonnes of stock. Lisa added: “As soon as it comes in we are putting it straight back out.

"However, the donations that do come in tend to be generous donations and we are still here and still managing.”

Contributions from the supporters this year have topped 25 tonnes.

That includes surpluses of bread, fruit and vegetable from the town’s supermarkets.

The Mail visited the food bank as it enters one of its busiest periods of the year.

Local schools and churches have donated around half a tonne of food from this year’s harvest festivals so far.

Lisa added: “Generally from now right up until the end of the year we are busy. Anything that is given we are grateful for.

"If people can afford one tin it’s gratefully received.”

Hartlepool Foodbank provides 80 to 100 food parcel vouchers a month for single people up to families with children.

An average parcel for one person consists of 10kg of food, toiletries and even dog food for clients’ pets.

Sue Dodd, one of a number of volunteers, said: “It’s a happy place. Even though people have their problems we try and help as much as we can so they go out feeling better than when they came in.”

Hartlepool Foodbank, at 28 Church Street, is open to receive donations on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11am-1.30pm.