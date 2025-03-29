Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twin sisters from Hartlepool are set to have their work featured next month as part of a six-month-long art exhibition.

Laura and Rachel Lancaster, aged 45, will have their artwork displayed in the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, in Gateshead, from Saturday, April 12, until October 12.

The exhibition, titled Remember, Somewhere, will feature new and existing work by the artists that were created in a studio they share in the nearby Ouseburn Valley.

Laura, who has a degree in fine art from Newcastle’s Northumbria University, said: “We’ve shared a studio together in the Ouseburn – not far from the Baltic – for over 12 years now, and hope that the visitors in the exhibition will feel involved in this conversation between our two artistic practices and the conversations and exchange of ideas which was happening during the making of these paintings.

“This opportunity has allowed us to scale up our work and present the largest two-person exhibition of mine and Rachel’s work so far.

"As artists who grew up in and live in the North East of England, it feels significant to present our work to this audience.”

Rachel, who completed her degree in fine art at Northumbria University and a masters degree in fine art at nearby Newcastle University, added: “I am excited to be showing my work with Laura at Baltic for our first duo exhibition in a museum setting.

"The support from the Baltic has facilitated the production of a new body of mostly large scale works especially for the show – the largest I have made in over 15 years.”

A painting produced by Laura in 2023 titled Shaking Through.

She continued: “As an artist born and based in the North East, it means a great deal to show my work in the region.”

Though identical twins, Laura and Rachel have developed different artistic strategies over the years.

While Laura uses a wet on wet technique that “explores the tension between figuration and abstraction”, Rachel creates “tightly controlled luminescent images with rich colour and depth” using thinly layered glazes of oil paint.

Further details about the exhibition are available from https://baltic.art/whats-on/ or by ringing (0191) 4781810.